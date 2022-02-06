Natixis Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 296,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.06% of Xcel Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,600 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.67. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

