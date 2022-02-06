Natixis Trims Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Natixis reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $153.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.77 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

