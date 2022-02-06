Natixis Trims Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Natixis reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $153.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.77 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.