Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Natura &Co worth $33,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 86.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natura &Co by 6.3% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the second quarter worth $222,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the second quarter worth $262,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTCO opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

NTCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

