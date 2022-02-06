Navcoin Trading Up 11.3% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $13.44 million and approximately $71,766.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002779 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014665 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,782,816 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

