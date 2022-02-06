NEAR Protocol Trading Up 22.5% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $8.40 billion and approximately $817.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $13.28 or 0.00031948 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00182815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.35 or 0.00388168 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00071117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,632,475 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.