Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €85.55 ($96.12).

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($103.93) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €80.84 ($90.83) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 74.17. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a 52 week high of €116.15 ($130.51). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

