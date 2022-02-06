Nerve Finance (NRV) Hits Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $1.39 million and $279,498.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

