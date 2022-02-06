Nestree Market Cap Tops $14.34 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $759,108.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,101.22 or 0.99750507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00073444 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022115 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00026945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.88 or 0.00454623 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

