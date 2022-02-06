Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Down 28.9% Over Last Week

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $426,681.03 and approximately $5,027.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00085541 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,612,110 coins and its circulating supply is 78,819,259 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars.

