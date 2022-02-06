Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 11,839,136 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.95% of Zynga worth $241,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,966,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,651,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,863,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZNGA stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -101.22 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.