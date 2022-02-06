Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 163,903 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,903 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of QUALCOMM worth $291,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,625,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $596,669,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day moving average is $157.03.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

