Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 20,409 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.24% of S&P Global worth $247,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

SPGI opened at $414.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $322.37 and a one year high of $484.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

