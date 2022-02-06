Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 348,808 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,808 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Chubb worth $259,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 64.9% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Chubb by 28.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 36,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 28.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB opened at $206.59 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.12.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.31.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.