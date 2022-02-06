Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $243,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after buying an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,484,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,007,000 after buying an additional 470,231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $412.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.92 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

