Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 163,903 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,286,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,903 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of QUALCOMM worth $291,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM opened at $179.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

