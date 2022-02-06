Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,115 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.98% of Qualys worth $255,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $129.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $5,012,139 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

