Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,767 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 6.50% of CMC Materials worth $232,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

CMC Materials stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.82.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

