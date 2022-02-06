Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,846 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Cigna worth $247,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $221.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.58. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.52.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

