Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,117 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Crown Castle International worth $264,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 70.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Crown Castle International by 186.9% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 147.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 28.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,082,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,220,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $180.30 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

