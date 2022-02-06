Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $200.13 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.45% of TE Connectivity worth $200,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,699,118,000 after buying an additional 84,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,553,000 after buying an additional 136,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,172,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,331,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $144.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

