Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $207.06 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,572,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 487,965 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.21% of First Financial Bankshares worth $207,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,700,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,774 shares of company stock valued at $138,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

