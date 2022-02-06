Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $209.39 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,334 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.30% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $209,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $19,949,889. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $112.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.18 and its 200-day moving average is $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.