Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $226.59 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Nordson worth $226,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 98,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $230.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $182.52 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

