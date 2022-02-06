Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $226.79 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Delta Air Lines worth $226,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,315,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,891,000 after buying an additional 218,540 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

DAL stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

