Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $233.58 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,803 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of EOG Resources worth $233,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $116.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.