Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $247.49 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of AstraZeneca worth $247,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN opened at $55.72 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $172.63 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

