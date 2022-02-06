Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $254.35 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,973 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.80% of Littelfuse worth $254,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $254.18 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.80 and its 200-day moving average is $288.39.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $318,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total value of $1,094,823.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $7,711,915. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

