Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $269.40 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.71% of Chemed worth $269,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CHE opened at $467.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.71. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,425 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.