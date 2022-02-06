Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $271.64 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Marriott International worth $271,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.9% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $162.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.03 and a 1 year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

