Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $277.75 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,537 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.51% of FirstService worth $277,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,211,000 after acquiring an additional 83,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after acquiring an additional 421,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,614 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at $53,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSV. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $156.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $139.44 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

