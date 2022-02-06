Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $309.84 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,354 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.79% of Aspen Technology worth $309,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after buying an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after buying an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after buying an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,185,000 after buying an additional 375,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,025,000 after purchasing an additional 249,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $144.83 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average is $144.09.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

