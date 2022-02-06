Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $314.60 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,536 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.78% of Novanta worth $314,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Novanta by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $137.47 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 99.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.67.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

