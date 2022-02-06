Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $319.04 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,731 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Booking worth $319,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 5,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,442.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,338.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,339.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,051.64 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

