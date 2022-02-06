Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Booking worth $319,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 41.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Booking by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,769.00.

Booking stock opened at $2,442.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,338.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2,339.12. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,051.64 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

