Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.07% of United Rentals worth $270,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

URI opened at $312.29 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.00 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.09. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.