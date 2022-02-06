Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,819 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 4.74% of Valmont Industries worth $235,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,558,000 after purchasing an additional 791,504 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after purchasing an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.57. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $265.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

