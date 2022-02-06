Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 8.05% of Rogers worth $278,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 21.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROG opened at $272.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $167.70 and a 1-year high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROG shares. downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

