Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,099 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 5.95% of AAON worth $202,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,481,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $287,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $59.96 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $59.12 and a one year high of $83.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.65.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

