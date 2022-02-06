Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 122,751 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,751 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.47% of Glacier Bancorp worth $211,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

