Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 34,034 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,431,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Progressive worth $308,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $91,715,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 90.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,865,000 after purchasing an additional 800,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,171. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

