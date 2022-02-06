Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 73,674 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,674 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Eaton worth $236,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 149.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Eaton by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,359,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,918,000 after acquiring an additional 202,114 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $151.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.00. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $118.60 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

