Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,658,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,374 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.64% of Waste Connections worth $208,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections stock opened at $123.02 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average of $129.89.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

