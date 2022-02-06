Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,040 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 4.21% of Eagle Materials worth $224,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $6,367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,510,731 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

NYSE:EXP opened at $142.89 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

