Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,444,239 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,297,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,444,239 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Infosys worth $250,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Infosys by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Infosys by 8.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Infosys by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,974,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,691,000 after purchasing an additional 491,920 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

