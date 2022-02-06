Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 18,586 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.56% of Tetra Tech worth $285,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 26.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after buying an additional 55,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 25.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $147.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.48.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

