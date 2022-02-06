Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 279,190 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,758,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 279,190 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Williams Companies worth $252,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,068,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB opened at $30.58 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

