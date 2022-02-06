Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 29,700 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.09% of Eli Lilly and worth $204,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,687,000 after purchasing an additional 502,075 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.81.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 55.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

