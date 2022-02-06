Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 33,973 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,973 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 3.80% of Littelfuse worth $254,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $318,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,915. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $254.18 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

