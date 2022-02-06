Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 35,531 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,531 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $200,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after buying an additional 193,215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 141.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13,013.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.