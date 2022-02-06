Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 359,934 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,348,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 359,934 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Targa Resources worth $262,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. State Street Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 188.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 37.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,798 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Targa Resources by 4,390.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 826,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 808,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,025,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,023,000 after acquiring an additional 786,303 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

